Who Are Lacount and Maria Reber? Josh Duggar’s 3rd-Party Custodians Are ‘Close Friends’ of the Family

Josh Duggar will be released from jail on bond on Thursday, May 6, In Touch can confirm. Judge Christy Comstock‘s decision comes a week after the disgraced reality TV star was arrested in Arkansas on child pornography charges. Due to the conditions of Josh’s release, Lacount and Maria Reber, described in court as “close friends” of the Duggar family, were appointed as his third-party custodians.

“I will tell you that your own children, and your siblings, children and your [minor] brothers and sisters, they’re all part of the larger society that the court must consider in protecting from you,” Judge Comstock explained to the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 33, during the hearing. “I cannot in good conscience, send you home.”

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Josh is married to wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) and they share daughter Mackynzie, 11, son Michael, 9, son Marcus, 7, daughter Meredith, 5, son Mason, 3, and daughter Maryella, 17 months. Anna is also pregnant with baby No. 7.

According to Lacount, Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, contacted him following his son’s arrest and revealed “Josh was in a situation.” However, the Counting On patriarch, 55, didn’t provide full details about the charges. “I’m agreeing to do what it takes to be a help to them,” Lecount, who works as a pastor, told prosecutor Dustin Roberts. “We help friends when they need help.”

Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock; Washington County Police Dept.

Lecount’s wife, Maria, who is a full-time homemaker, also testified. “We want to be able to help … with God’s help,” the mother of two stated. “I am looking at it as we are here of help for the family … to Josh and Anna, and we want to administer to them as best as we can. … My husband has made the decision and I’m here to support that decision. … My husband has a passion and love for ministry, and as a family, we have always ministered to others. Maybe not in this capacity, but as we go through life, you just never know what God puts in front of you in such a time as this.”

Lacount and Maria’s 22-year-old daughter, a piano teacher, works out of the family home with students who are minors. Maria told Judge Comstock her daughter would “relocate” her lessons upon Josh’s arrival. Moreover, the couple agreed to remove all firearms from their home.

After Josh is released from jail, he will be monitored at the Rebar residence via GPS tracking. The TLC personality has unlimited access to his children under the condition Anna is present. Josh is permitted to leave the Rebar home to attend church, work, legal appointments and seek medical care, if needed.

Josh plead not guilty and his trial is slated to go to trial in July of this year.