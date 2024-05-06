Breathtaking or Busted? The 2024 Met Gala’s Best and Worst Red Carpet Looks in Photos

The Met Gala is the fashion Olympics for celebrities, with some stars going for the gold in breathtaking looks and others taking a style tumble at the Monday, May 6, event.

Fashion lovers are eagerly awaiting Zendaya‘s return to the 2024 ball as she’s a cochair of the event. The Euphoria star hasn’t made an appearance since 2019, when she came to life as a literal Cinderella on the red carpet in one of the Met’s most memorable moments.

While the dress code is loosely labelled as “The Garden of Time,” the concept of “fleeting beauty” is also expected to play a theme in some of the gowns. The best and worst dressed stars sure put on a show, both in the most spectacular and dismaying ways.