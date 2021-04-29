Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday, April 29, and taken into police custody in Arkansas, In Touch can confirm.

The former 19 Kids and Counting personality, 33, is now being held in a detention center without bond. TMZ was the first to report news of his arrest and the charges against him have yet to be revealed.

Looking ahead, Duggar is expected to appear in court the morning of Friday, April 30.

Shutterstock

Duggar’s legal trouble comes in the wake of wife Anna Duggar’s (née Keller) pregnancy announcement with baby No. 7. “It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!” the expectant star, 32, wrote about their growing family in her Instagram caption on April 24, just days before his arrest.

The couple has been married since September 2008 and they currently share kids Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

“The family has known that this has been coming for weeks, and Josh has been preparing himself,” a source told The Sun amid news of charges against him. “They are praying together for Josh and Anna, who is standing by her husband as she always has. Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening and they just want to find out the truth.”

“They know that this will put them in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons and are stunned they are having to go through this again,” added the insider. “The family will be speaking out shortly and hope this in many ways will bring them closer together and even closer to God.”

Washington County Police Dept.

Anna recently stood by her spouse of nearly 13 years while defending him from criticism on Instagram. When one social media user asked how they “afford all those kids” and whether Josh “worked,” she fired back in his defense on April 23, writing in response, “Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family.”

Last year, she celebrated reaching a milestone in their relationship following their past marital struggles and scandals. “12 years ago, today we said, ‘I do!’ I’m so thankful for God’s grace and kindness that has continually surrounded our family!” Anna captioned her anniversary tribute. “Joshua, I’m looking forward to growing old with you!”