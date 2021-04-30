Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar pleaded not guilty to child porn charges following his arrest in Arkansas on Thursday, April 29.

Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, obtained by In Touch. The former TLC star “allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Duggar is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. If he’s found guilty of the charges, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count. Looking ahead, Duggar will be able to request to be released on bond during a May 5 court hearing.

Judge Erin L. Wiedemann said “a third-party custodian” will need to appear alongside Duggar at the aforementioned hearing. “I will also advise you that any proposed third-party custodian, it would need to be in a residence, where there are no minors in the home,” the judge added.

Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock

In Touch previously confirmed the soon-to-be father of seven was being held in a detention center without bond. Duggar was arrested by federal agents and taken into custody at the Washington County jail.

Duggar’s latest legal troubles come after he made headlines for another serious matter in November 2019. At the time, a report surfaced claiming Homeland Security agents raided the family’s Arkansas home and HSI allegedly also visited a business owned by the 33-year-old.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies,” the family later wrote via Instagram while denying reports of a raid. “This is not true.”

Washington County Police Dept.

“To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind,” they continued. “Because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you, our fans and friends.”

The former political activist and his wife Anna Duggar (née Keller) are currently expecting their seventh child together and they shared the news in April 2021. Duggar and his spouse of nearly 13 years are already parents to Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months.

Prior to his latest legal trouble, Duggar’s parents confirmed he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was 14 in an interview with Megyn Kelly, which he later spoke out about himself.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he said in a statement at the time. “I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

“I would do anything to go back to those teen years and take different actions,” Duggar continued. “I sought forgiveness from those I had wronged and asked Christ to forgive me and come into my life. In my life today, I am so very thankful for God’s grace, mercy and redemption.”