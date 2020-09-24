Thirty and Thriving! See Photos of ‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar’s Style Evolution From 2004 to Now

Like a fine wine, Jana Duggar keeps getting better with age! The gorgeous Counting On star — who turned 30 in January 2020 — has come a long way from boxy schoolgirl uniforms to chic dresses and trendy hats.

That said, she still tends toward the conservative. Back in 2013, mom Michelle Duggar explained the reasoning behind the famous family’s modest dress code.

“After I was born again and became a Christian, I really began to cover up. I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’ I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later,” the former cheerleader said during a TLC Q&A. “And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

It seems like Jana followed in her famous mom’s footsteps, opting to cover up rather than show off. In August 2019, the reality babe was caught Photoshopping two strangers in the background of her photo, who clearly didn’t meet the Duggars‘ modesty standards.

“Wow … [You] altered this photo to make the girls behind you have modest clothing on,” accused one commenter. “I noticed that, too,”‘ responded another. “It’s amazing how the standard for girls [are] ridiculously high while ‘boys will just ‘be boys.'” A third added, “Don’t think people are blind enough to fall for your joke of a Photoshop. If you can’t handle the clothing that other people wear, then stop going out in public. Or at least just crop them out of your picture instead of indirectly shaming and disrespecting them.”

These days, however, Jana appears to have loosened up a bit. She recently rocked heels on the ‘gram and (gasp!) even donned a pair of pants.

Keep scrolling to see Jana’s complete style evolution — from 2004 to now.