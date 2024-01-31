Bianca Censori’s Most Revealing Outfits! Kanye West’s Wife Wears Microthongs, Sheer Looks, More

While Kanye West‘s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is known for wearing racy outfits, she has nothing on his new wife Bianca Censori‘s NSFW wardrobe.

Ever since the Australia native tied the knot with the rapper in December 2022, she’s taken to wearing bodysuits made of nude nylon material that leave nothing to the imagination. Bianca is also a fan of a product Kim’s SKIMS brand made popular: the microthong.

When Kanye shared a series of Instagram photos on January 2, 2024, showing Bianca wearing barely-there lingerie and the tiniest of thongs he declared in the caption, “No pants this year,” for his wife’s wardrobe. While he later deleted the photos, Bianca has continued to abide by the edict.

Scroll down to see Bianca’s most revealing outfits so far.