Jennifer Lopez‘s style seems to have reflected her mood as her marriage to Ben Affleck hit a crisis point in the spring of 2024, with the pair heading towards a divorce.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer loved showing off her figure in sexy outfits when the pair began dating again in 2021 after their failed romance in the early aughts. After they married in July 2022, Jennifer still wore body-flaunting outfits, but also took on a much more romantic style, wearing lots of pink, lace and other feminine looks.

By the time the pair’s marriage hit the skids, J. Lo’s wardrobe became conservative, casual and somewhat drab. She began wearing tan and olive shades, along with turtlenecks, coats and other items that hid her figure, as seen in photos.