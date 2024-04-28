Does Bianca Censori Choose Her Own Outfits? Inside Her Style

Bianca Censori is known for baring plenty of skin, but many people believe that her husband, Kanye West, is the one behind her looks. However, Ye has said that he doesn’t force Bianca to wear any of the barely-there ensembles she’s been photographed in. Bianca’s clothes have garnered plenty of attention, but who’s the mastermind behind her style?

Does Bianca Censori Choose Her Own Outfits?

A source exclusively told In Touch on April 4, 2024, that Bianca is the one pulling all the strings in her relationship with the “Carnival” rapper.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the insider said. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

The source continued, “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy. Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

What Has Kanye West Said About Bianca Censori’s Outfits?

While many people believed that Ye was manipulating the former architectural designer into wearing the shocking ensembles, a source close to him in the fashion industry said that wasn’t the case.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” the insider told Page Six in a story published on March 25, 2024. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”

Backgrid / MEGA

Ye’s musical partner Malik Yusef also weighed in on Bianca’s sheer styles and butt-baring looks.

“She makes her own decisions on how to dress,” he told the publication. “I think [she and Ye] experiment together and say, ‘Hey, this is beautiful.’”

Another insider added, “They have people worldwide watching them. Sometimes the highest form of art is to not say anything.”

Bianca Censori’s Outfits Have Included Microthongs, Sheer Tights, More

In January 2024, Ye shared a photo of Bianca preparing food in a kitchen in nothing more than a sheer bodysuit that bared almost all of her backside. The following month she was spotted at Milan Fashion Week in a black leather thong bodysuit that featured sides that were completely open.

Bianca later stepped out in sheer green tights with a nude-colored bandeau top on a date with Ye to The Cheesecake Factory and she also rocked a Kim Kardashian-inspired silver bikini-style outfit. Her most notable outfit, however, included a stuffed cat attached to a bodice with a sparkly thong showing off her rear assets.