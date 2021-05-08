Supporting family. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Amy Duggar King enjoyed a “girls’ chat” and lunch with their sons on Friday, May 7, amid Josh Duggar‘s ongoing child pornography case.

“A few hugs and girl chat turned into a full on indoor picnic yesterday! Sooo good for the soul!” Amy, 34, captioned a series of four photos from the family hangout, including cute photos of Jill’s son Samuel and her son Dax enjoying their meal. “@jillmdillard our boys and their milkshakes!”

Courtesy of Amy Duggar King/Instagram

The former Counting On star, 29, commented on the post, “Loved it! The boys were adorable with their shakes! Thanks for lunch!”

Fans flocked to the comments section to share how thrilled they were to see the cousins spending time together while the family deals with the legal and emotional ramifications of Josh’s case. “So glad you have each other,” one user wrote, while another added, “That’s so amazing you’re giving the support and love that Jill desperately needs at this difficult time. Absolutely love seeing this.”

On April 29, Josh, 33, was arrested and held without bail in an Arkansas jail just days after his wife, Anna Duggar (née Keller), revealed they were expecting baby No. 7. During his arraignment the following day, the court claimed that he had “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” according to a United States Attorney’s Office press release obtained by In Touch. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum was later indicted on two counts of child pornography charges and released on bond one week following his arrest. Pastor LaCount Reber and wife Maria Reber are Josh’s host family for home confinement following Judge Christy Comstock’s determination during his May 5 hearing that she could not “in good conscience” send him back to his family home.

Jill spoke out about her brother’s arrest the day after he was detained. “We just learned this information. It is very sad,” she wrote in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.

Jill and Josh’s parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, also issued a statement on the family’s website. “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” they wrote. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”