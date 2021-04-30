TLC “is saddened” following the arrest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s oldest son, Josh Duggar, the network said in a statement on Friday, April 30.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network said in a statement to People. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar, and he has not appeared on-air since then.”

Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock

The rest of the Duggar family stars on the show Counting On, but TLC did not address if the show will be canceled amid the troubling news.

On April 29, Josh, 33, was taken into police custody in Arkansas. In Touch confirmed he was arrested for allegedly receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children. The following day, the 19 Kids and Counting alum pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The disgraced reality star allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, obtained by In Touch. The former TLC star “allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.” His trial is scheduled for July 6, with a pretrial hearing on July 1.

If Josh is found guilty of the charges, he could serve up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count. It’s possible Duggar’s max sentence could be bumped up to 40 years if he is found guilty on both counts, as the judge will determine if he will serve each count concurrently or not.

Jim Bob, 55, and Michelle, 54, released a statement on their family website following their eldest son’s arrest. “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” the Counting On couple wrote at the time. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna [Duggar] and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh and his wife, Anna, 32, whom he married in 2013, share six kids — Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months. On April 23, the couple announced they are expecting baby No. 7, a girl.

This is not Josh’s first public scandal. Jim Bob and Michelle. publicly confirmed during an interview with Megyn Kelly that their oldest son had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was 14. The car dealership owner released an apology statement shortly after.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” he said at the time. “I confessed this to my parents, who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”