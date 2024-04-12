Move over Bianca Censori! Kanye West‘s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox showed she’s still pushing the envelope when it comes to NSFW fashion.

Julia, 34, wore a bikini featuring a realistic looking nipple on top and very lifelike bottoms that showed the female anatomy, complete with hair and what appeared to be a zipper with the word “Closed” written above it while posing up a storm in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11.

The Uncut Gems star wanted to make sure the racy look was visible, as she wore a black jacket but pulled down one shoulder to expose her left breast’s bikini underneath. Julia also hiked up her white skirt to show off the graphic bikini bottoms in a series of photos.

The fashionista’s racy look comes after Ye’s wife, Bianca, 29, has been wearing completely sheer outfits while going commando during recent outings in Los Angeles.