Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Wears Shocking Nipple Bikini Top and Graphic NSFW Bottoms [Photos]
Move over Bianca Censori! Kanye West‘s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox showed she’s still pushing the envelope when it comes to NSFW fashion.
Julia, 34, wore a bikini featuring a realistic looking nipple on top and very lifelike bottoms that showed the female anatomy, complete with hair and what appeared to be a zipper with the word “Closed” written above it while posing up a storm in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11.
Deal of the DayThinning Hair? This $3 Tool Stimulates Hair Growth — Fast! View Deal
The Uncut Gems star wanted to make sure the racy look was visible, as she wore a black jacket but pulled down one shoulder to expose her left breast’s bikini underneath. Julia also hiked up her white skirt to show off the graphic bikini bottoms in a series of photos.
The fashionista’s racy look comes after Ye’s wife, Bianca, 29, has been wearing completely sheer outfits while going commando during recent outings in Los Angeles.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5