Getting suspicious! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem questioned her husband Michael Ilesanmi’s “shady” behavior amid their ongoing marital problems.

Angela, 56, visited her lawyer, Lew Tippet, to discuss her concerns about bringing Michael, 34, from Nigeria to the United States after having a long-distance marriage for two years. She told Lew that she was “very confused” during the Sunday, September 11, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“Me and Michael are not getting along. He’s pulling some shady stuff, and I said, ‘Let me go talk to my lawyer,'” the TV personality explained in a confessional.

Angela went on to say that she “can’t trust him” and that their “marriage is in trouble” due to Michael’s behavior.

“I have never questioned if Michael was using me to get to America because I always knew he loved me,” she continued. “But lately he’s not proving it, so I am beginning to think he’s been scamming me all along.”

The TLC star gave examples of some of the problems in their marriage during the meeting with her lawyer. “Well, Lew, honestly, it’s been probably five months maybe that he hasn’t told me he loves me,” she said. “It’s been really since I had surgery he hasn’t — he always wanted to see my boobs. We don’t do phone sex like it’s just weird.”

TLC

After Lew advised Angela to not “read too much into things,” she revealed that Michael asked her for money right after Christmas. Angela said she declined his request, though Michael retaliated by reactivating his Instagram after he had previously betrayed her through the social media platform. She then claimed that Michael said he would take down the account if she sent him $5K.

Angela, who has daughters Scottie and Skyla from a previous relationship, explained in a confessional that she normally sends money to Michael “so he can buy groceries, make payments on his car.” However, she claimed that her husband had been asking her to send even more money.

“And I just told him right now, I can’t because I have to take care of his grandkids,” she explained. “And instead of him trying to understand my point of view, the first thing he did was put up his Instagram. And he knew damn well it would trigger me because I’ve always been sensitive about his social media because of how he did me in the past.”

Following a throwback scene that showed Angela confronting Michael about following random women on Instagram, she said, “This is why I feel like maybe he’s scamming me because all he do[es] is rub his salt into an open damn wound and that’s not the Michael I fell in love with, and I can’t trust him.”

Angela met Michael in 2017 on social media. After they developed a long-distance relationship, she traveled to his native Nigeria to meet him in person for the first time. The pair eventually filed for Michael’s K-1 visa, which was later denied.

They then decided to exchange vows in Africa in January 2020, as it was the only way to bring him to the United State on a CR-1 visa, which allows the spouse of an American citizen to enter the country and obtain a green card.

Despite their nuptials, Angela and Michael – who made their 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days debut during season 2 – haven’t been able to reunite in the U.S. “Michael and I have been waiting on this spousal visa for two years and … we still haven’t got approval,” she explained during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “The wait is tough, so I just decided in the meantime to focus on my health.”