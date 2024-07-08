Get to Know ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem’s Family: Kids, Grandkids and More

Family over everything. 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is the matriarch of her brood, which includes two daughters and six adorable grandchildren. After finally tying the knot with Michael Ilesanmi in 2020, the Nigeria native stepped into a stepfather and grandfather figure role for the lively family and fans are curious about the members that make up Angela’s household.