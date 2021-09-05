Spoiler Alert! Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together or Split

Going abroad for love! Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is bringing back some familiar couples for updates while introducing fans to two new long-distance couples looking to close the gap. As most TLC viewers know, not every relationship has what it takes to last and most wonder which couples are still together today or which couples have split since filming the show. WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW!

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre returned for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 after previously making their debut on season 2. Although their story line was full of bumps in the road as they prepared to welcomed their first child together, the couple ended up getting engaged. On the season 3 premiere, Ari and Bini seemed to be in a better place and were raising their son, Aviel, together in Bini’s native Ethiopia — but in a preview for later in the season, Ari packs up her things and takes their son back to her native New Jersey.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way OGs, since they made their debut on the show in season 1. Their story line brought a huge bombshell shocker when Jenny broke down in tears in her confessional after learning that Sumit was married to another woman. Season 2 followed the couple as they waited for Sumit’s divorce from his first wife to be finalized while also gaining the blessing of Sumit’s parents to wed.

Sumit’s parents did not approve of Sumit marrying the California native since she is nearly 30 years his senior, and Sumit’s mother threatened to kill herself if he went behind their backs and married Jenny. Their season 3 story line returned with a bang, when Jenny and Sumit got into a huge fight because Sumit still refused to tie the knot — and it ended with Jenny raising her voice at Sumit and throwing a chair before storming out of the home they share together in India.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas also made their debut on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and they made their big return to the series on season 3. The couple still has yet to tie the knot after getting engaged at the end of their first season, and Evelin seems to get cold feet after Corey admitted to being with another woman while they were separated.

Rounding out the cast are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2’s Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, along with newcomers Steven and Alina and Ellie and Victor.

Keep scrolling below for spoilers and to find out which 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 3 couples are still together or split.