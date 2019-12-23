Trusting the process. 90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem is showing support to her long-distance beau, Michael Ilesanmi, in a new message on Instagram Stories, shortly after it was revealed that he was found “ineligible” for a visa. The Nigeria native is eager to start a life with Angela in the United States, but he’s been facing some obstacles along the way.

“Baby don’t worry. Everything gonna be alright,” her caption read on Monday, December 23.

Several viewers were just as surprised as Angela to find out the unfortunate news about Michael’s status on the Sunday episode. “After reviewing all of your documents and information presented, you have been found ineligible to receive a visa … The office has decided to return your case to the USCIS with our recommendation that the petition be revoked,” the documents revealed on the show.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Instagram

After hearing about his denial, Angela, 54, was taken aback and Michael actually broke down in tears because his dreams were crushed. “I feel like somebody hit me in my damn belly. I really can’t comprehend it,” she added.

Despite the setback, the TV personality said she wasn’t going to give up. “It’s not right. I’ll do what it takes to get Michael over here so we can be a family,” Angela declared, after previously saying she would be “K-1 or done” if he doesn’t obtain a visa.

Courtesy of Angela Deem/Facebook

Michael and Angela have continually stuck by each other’s sides, even after facing some hurdles. When one of his friends addressed how he felt that Angela was “trashy” on the recent episode, Michael fired back and fiercely defended his leading lady.

So, what’s on their agenda? The 30-year-old is still hoping to move to Georgia to live with Angela in the future, if he gets the green light to come to America. They are also optimistic about having a child together, but that is also up in the air at the moment.

Earlier this month, Angela shut down haters after making her highly anticipated debut on season 7 of the original show. “I don’t take any nonsense. I and Michael only need positive vibes, not negativity,” the Before the 90 Days alum wrote while defending their relationship. “If you @ us saying bad things BLOCKED.”

They’re going strong into the holidays!