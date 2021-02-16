When it comes to Hollywood, there’s a lot of relationships going on. And just like real life, sometimes things just don’t work out. So what happens when two celebrities date, break up and have to work together again? Well, it’s safe to say that things could get pretty awkward!

It might be easy for actors to pretend that they’re falling in love in front of the cameras, but when life starts imitating art off-screen, the possibility of a breakup can come into play. There’s been a bunch of notable names over the years who have been forced to lock lips and pretend to be in love with their ex for a TV show or movie. If you ask us, that sounds more like a nightmare than a dream job!

Some stars are lucky enough to call it quits long after the cameras have stopped rolling. Take Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, for example. Though they may have fallen for each other on the set of the spy movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, things didn’t get really serious for the couple until after filming had wrapped. Once the Hollywood hunk had officially ended his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, he and his new lady were spotted on vacation together over the summer of 2005. Over the next decade or so, the couple tied the knot and had a couple kids.

By 2016, the brunette beauty filed for divorce as part of a less-than-amicable split, and the stars went their separate ways. But if there was a long-awaited Mr. and Mrs. Smith sequel on the docket, these two would’ve found themselves back on set and recreating the steamy chemistry that got them in trouble the first time around. And let’s be real — these two had enough drama between them without on-set tension being thrown into the mix. Not all actors have been so lucky, though. Check out the gallery below to see all the celebrity couples who worked together even after their breakup.