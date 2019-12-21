Say it ain’t so! Singer Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Austin Wilson, have split only one month after making it official, according to Us Weekly. The 27-year-old has also deleted any trace of the model, 25, from her Instagram account — and he has done the same.

The short-lived couple first made their relationship public back in mid-November, when Demi posted a sweet mirror selfie of the shirtless influencer kissing her on the cheek. The photo in question got the axe from her page recently. Austin also deleted another mirror selfie with the brunette beauty, originally captioned, “My love.”

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

Believe it or not, Demi confirmed the split in a DM with a fan on Instagram on December 20. “Please don’t go after him,” she told the follower. “He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos.” Plus, she added, “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

Though their relationship was a bit of surprise and came out of left field in fans’ eyes, it seemed to be a great match there for a while. In fact, an insider revealed exclusively that the duo had a lot in common, which seemed to bring them together.

“Austin and Demi share the same circle of friends and most of them are also in recovery,” a source revealed. “It’s super important for her to surround herself with people who are healthy. But Demi feels really comfortable with Austin because he understands her struggle and her journey, so they can really talk about and bond over their shared experiences and their sobriety.”

Plus, the former flames connected via mutual friends — which most of us know is a solid starting point for a good relationship.

“Demi’s new boyfriend Austin is best friends with her hairstylist Dom Serna, who works for Chris McMillan,” an insider previously explained to In Touch. “Demi and Austin have been running in the same circle for a while and have been friendly and things recently turned romantic.”

At the time, the insider gushed that “Demi is really happy right now and is feeling good,” but clearly, things have taken a bit of a turn with the tattooed hunk. You win some, you lose some — especially in the game of love. Maybe the singer will drop another relationship on us from out of the blue but, until then, we’ll just be over here waiting on new music.