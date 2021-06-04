Ben Affleck’s Dad Admits He Had ‘No Idea’ His Son Was Back With Jennifer Lopez

Actor Ben Affleck’s dad, Timothy Byers Affleck, doesn’t think the actor was “pining” over Jennifer Lopez before their romantic reunion but admitted he had “no idea” about the pair rekindling their relationship.

“I’ve never heard of all that nonsense,” Timothy, 77, told The Sun in an article published on Friday, June 4, adding, “I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID.”

Shutterstock (2)

While the Scottish-born actor acknowledges he “of course” has heard of the “On the Floor” singer, he noted his children don’t share everything with him. “I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them and they share with me what they want to share,” Timothy said. The dad of two also shares son Casey Affleck with ex-wife Christopher Anne Boldt.

Ben, 48, and Jen, 51, reunited in April following the “Jenny From the Block” artist’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The A-listers, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, have since been spotted hanging out in Montana, Miami and Los Angeles.

A source confirmed to In Touch in May the couple was officially back together and “moving fast” with their second chance at love. “A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” a separate insider revealed. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

While Ben’s dad is out of the loop when it comes to his exciting new romance, the director’s best pal Matt Damon admitted it would “be awesome” for the former fiancés to get back together after all this time.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it … It’s a fascinating story,” the Good Will Hunting star said during a May 11 appearance on Today. “I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true.”

Prior to Jen, Ben dated his Deep Water costar Ana De Armas for nearly a year before their split in January 2021. He was also married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and they share three children — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. As for the Maid in Manhattan actress, she and ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents to 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.