larry king coronavirus 2021

All the Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus in 2021

Jan 2, 2021 5:39 pm·
By

The global coronavirus pandemic continued on into 2021 after reaching its peak in March 2020. Since then, celebrities like Larry King contracted COVID-19 in the new year after many stars have opened up about their past experiences with the virus.

One of the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 in were Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson on March 11, 2020. Tom, who was in Australia filming a project at the time, opened up about his symptoms, which included feeling “tired,” had “colds” and “some body aches.”

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too,” he continued. The couple decided to get tested, and, soon enough, they discovered they tested positive.

The couple was hospitalized on March 15 after their symptoms worsened. They were discharged and fully recovered two weeks later.

Unfortunately, other celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 did not survive their battles with the virus. Gilligan’s Island star Dawn Wells died on December 29, 2020, at 82 years old in Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. A rep for the actress, who was best known for her role as Mary Ann Summers on the hit show, said she passed away from causes related to coronavirus.

Country legend Charley Pride died in Dallas, Texas, at 86 years old, a rep confirmed via a statement on his website on December 12, 2020. The artist, who became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000, passed from due to complications from COVID-19.

Late Broadway star Nick Cordero was one of the first celebrities to contract COVID-19, and his wife, Amanda Kloots, shared regular updates on his heartbreaking health battle via social media. On July 5, 2020, Kloots announced Cordero’s death after being hospitalized for nearly 90 days with coronavirus.

“God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” Amanda, who is the mother of Cordero’s son, Elvis, wrote in a touching tribute via Instagram at the time. “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDCWHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

