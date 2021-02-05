Sending a message? Ana de Armas listened to a breakup song while driving following her split from boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The Knives Out actress shared a video of herself and her dog singing along to Amy Winehouse‘s “You Sent Me Flying.”

In the clip, a snippet of the song’s chorus plays with the lyrics, “With your battered jeans and your Beasties tee/ Now I can’t work like this, no, no, with you next to me.” The two prior lines of the chorus are even more emotional. “And although my pride is not easy to disturb, yeah/You sent me flying when you kicked me to the curb,” the late songstress sings, mourning the end of a relationship.

In Touch confirmed on January 18 that Ana, 32, and Ben, 48, called it quits after nearly one year of dating. “Ana ended the relationship,” a source exclusively divulged of their breakup at the time. “Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page.”

In December, the Deep Water costars, who grew close while portraying a husband and wife in the psychological thriller, took a big step in their relationship — Ana moved into the father of three’s Los Angeles mansion after placing her Venice, California, property on the market. Unfortunately, their new arrangement caused a shift in their “dynamic,” particularly when it came to navigating coparenting with the Good Will Hunting actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“Jen is an overprotective mom, and because of Ben’s past, [she can be] a little overbearing and interfering at times,” another insider previously told In Touch of their three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “I don’t think she realizes it, though.”

Now, Ben is “heartbroken” because he “really loved her” and “wanted their relationship to work,” a third insider said. The Gone Girl actor is “struggling to come to terms” with being single again but is taking it day by day. As for Ana, she’s “upset too” but is “focusing on the future and her career.”

Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, recently hinted the brunette babe will be A-OK. “Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”