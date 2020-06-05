Ben Affleck and GF Ana de Armas Take His Daughter Violet on Quarantine Grocery Shopping Trip

Picking up some goodies! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, took his daughter Violet along for a quick grocery shopping trip on Friday, June 5. The trio stopped by Whole Foods in Brentwood, California, and all of them wore masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben and his leading lady are clearly getting serious amid their budding romance. Not only has he introduced the brunette beauty to his daughter Violet, 14, she’s also met his other kids: 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel.

The squad was spotted walking their dogs together on May 23 and they appeared to be enjoying the gorgeous L.A. weather amid the quarantine.

Ben shares all three of his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the former flames agreed to joint legal and physical custody when their divorce was finalized in October 2018, making for quite the amicable coparenting scenario.

The Justice League star had been “holding off” on introducing their kids to Ana “until the timing is right,” a source exclusively told In Touch in March. “He needs to get [Jennifer]’s seal of approval before taking such a huge step.”

Now it appears they are going stronger than ever, especially since she’s forming a bond with his children. He even has a cardboard cutout of his girlfriend on his property!

In April, the lovebirds went Instagram official with their relationship while celebrating her 32nd birthday in Yucca Valley, California. “Ben and Ana enjoyed going for long hikes, relaxing by the pool and romantic sunset dinners,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about how they spent their fun-filled getaway.

The Deep Water star dropped more than $200,000 to make her feel extra special on her B-day, the source added. “They loved spending quality time together, away from all the craziness in L.A.”

The Oscar winner and Cuban actress’ love story has been a long time coming. Ben and Ana met before working on the set of their movie, Deep Water, but they “became very close” while working on the project, another source told In Touch in November 2019. “Their chemistry was off the charts.”

Scroll down to see the photos of Ben and Ana taking Violet grocery shopping!