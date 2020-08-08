From Costars to the Real Deal! Ben Affleck’s Relationship Timeline With GF Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had incredible chemistry while filming their movie Deep Water, and it’s proven to be just as electric offscreen. The Oscar winner and his leading lady have become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood.

The lovebirds were spotted getting cozy while shooting the action-packed flick in November 2019, just four months before news of their romance broke.

“They’ve become very close. Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent,” eyewitness Luz Escobar told In Touch in March after the duo was spotted in her hometown of Havana.

And getting to know the heartthrob on a personal level made her more aware of what a great match they could be. “Ana was [already] a fan of Ben’s work,” another source exclusively told In Touch, but she “had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

Ben, 47, is an acclaimed performer, film director and screenwriter, and yet he surprised fans by showing off his skills as an Instagram boyfriend in March. The father of three got behind the camera to take pictures of Ana, 32, at the beach.

The Knives Out actress dropped jaws in the portraits taken during their Costa Rica vacation, where she could be seen frolicking on the sand as the sun went down.

Since then, Ana has been spotted out and about with the Pearl Harbor performer on multiple occasions. They often enjoy afternoon strolls and she’s even been introduced to his three kids shared with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

While celebrating Ana’s birthday on April 30, the Way Back star pulled out all the stops for a romantic getaway in Yucca Valley, California.

“Ben and Ana enjoyed going for long hikes, relaxing by the pool and romantic sunset dinners,” an insider told In Touch about their visit to the Whisper Rock Ranch, which goes for $650 per night. “They loved spending quality time together, away from all the craziness in L.A.,” the source said about the couple.

Scroll through the photos below of their relationship timeline.