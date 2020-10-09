No drama! Jennifer Garner is thrilled for ex-husband Ben Affleck and his relationship with girlfriend Ana de Armas.

“Ben and Ana might join them for a Halloween stroll around the neighborhood,” a source exclusively tells In Touch about kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with his ex. “Jen is happy that Ben is doing well. The kids like Ana, so there’s no drama there. Life is good.”

Ben and Jen met for the first time in 2000 while filming Pearl Harbor. The pair began dating in 2004, got married in 2005 and officially got divorced in 2018.

Following their breakup, Jen was linked to businessman John Miller, but In Touch confirmed in August that they split after less than two years of dating.

The exes called it quits before Los Angeles went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic but remain “friendly,” a separate source revealed to In Touch.

“Jen may be single but she’s not taking this time to feel sorry for herself. Just the opposite. She’s got a lot going on and having, or not having a guy in her life has never defined her,” the insider divulged at the time. “Jen’s a great catch. Having a happy and healthy family is always her main goal.”

A third source noted, however, that her kids “miss” having John around but “life goes on.”

“There are plenty of activities around Halloween to keep them busy. Jen is working on costumes and decorating the house,” the insider shared about their upcoming plans. “Jen lives for Halloween and everything fall-related.”

As for Ben, “he can really see a future” with Ana, a fourth source dished, adding that the father of three is “so much happier” since falling for his ladylove on the set of their movie, Deep Water, in November 2019. “He’s fallen for her, and he’s fallen hard!” they continued. “They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks. … Being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face.”

It sounds like things are going well for the Garner/Affleck brood!