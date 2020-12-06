A holiday home filled with love! Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas are thrilled to be spending Christmas together after moving in with one another, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Ben and Ana have made it official. They’re living together at Ben’s place,” the source reveals about the happy couple, who have been dating since meeting on the set of Deep Water one year ago. “They’re looking forward to having their first official Christmas and New Year’s together.”

“Ben tells everyone he’s met his match with Ana, she’s definitely the one for him,” the insider continues. “Ana loves Ben and his kids, she couldn’t be happier. Right now, they’re just excited about decorating for the holidays, getting their first Christmas tree and 2021. They’re definitely excited about their future together.”

The 48-year-old and the Cuba native, 32, were “spending all their free time together” in the early days of their romance, a separate source told In Touch in late 2019. The pair quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic and have been photographed taking walks together on multiple occasions throughout spring and summer 2020. “He can really see a future with her,” an additional insider previously told In Touch.

Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares 15-year-old daughter Violet, 11-year-old daughter Seraphina and 8-year-old son Samuel — is thrilled for her former flame in his new relationship. “Jen is happy that Ben is doing well,” a fourth source told In Touch in October. “The kids like Ana, so there’s no drama there. Life is good.”

The Good Will Hunting star’s mother, Christine Anne Boldt, also gave the Knives Out actress her seal of approval. She thinks Ana is a “positive influence” on her son, an additional insider told In Touch in June. She’s “thrilled to see him so happy and in such a good place. Seeing Ben happy makes Christine happy.”

MEGA

“Before Christine met Ana, she was uncertain of her intentions,” the source revealed, noting that “Ben doesn’t exactly have a great history with women, and she was concerned about the age difference.” However, “after being introduced, Christine can see exactly why Ben has fallen for Ana.”