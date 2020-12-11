Family First! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Photos With Their Kids: See the Exes Coparenting

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner make coparenting look easy! The A-list exes officially called it quits in October 2018, but they have since proven to put their three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, first post-split.

Whether they are enjoying an outing together as a family, reuniting for a kid exchange or just catching up, the former flames have put on a united front.

Ben and Jennifer’s eldest daughter, Violet, is now the spitting image of her famous mother. The duo welcomed her in December 2005 and by January 2009, Violet became a big sister with the arrival of their second child, Seraphina. It wasn’t until February 2012 they had a new baby brother, Samuel, completing their brood.

The Peppermint actress offered rare insight into her home life while sharing an update on their three children during her Today show appearance on December 1.

Jennifer revealed her kids have been adjusting to the lockdown as best as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic. “There’s a lot of Zoom happening in my house, a lot of Zoom, but I don’t have really little ones, so they’re all pretty much in control of what they’re doing,” the Texas native shared about her mini-mes.

“My daughter is 15 today,” she added. “Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?” As for whether Violet has started dating, the Pearl Harbor actress said her daughter still has some time. “All I know is, she’s on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school,” Jennifer quipped. “We haven’t had to deal with that yet.”

Earlier this year, Ben finally addressed how he really felt about his fizzled romance with the 13 Going on 30 performer, calling their divorce his “biggest regret” in life during a candid interview with The New York Times. The Way Back star said it took him a long time to process the feelings in the wake of their separation.

“Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing,” Ben explained about how he is learning from past mistakes in February 2020, adding, “I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Post-split, Jennifer moved on with businessman John Miller, but they parted ways before August 2020. “Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over,” an insider told In Touch at the time.

Ben is still with his Deep Water costar Ana de Armas after they grew close on set.

