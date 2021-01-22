Casey Affleck Says Ana de Armas Is a ‘Catch’ Following Her Split From Brother Ben: ‘She’s Great’
Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck‘s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas is a “catch” in “every way” following news of their split.
“I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn’t come out, and I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award,” the Gone Baby Gone actor, 45, told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s gonna have a good year. I’m not too worried about her.”
He added, “I think she’s really, really great. People don’t know her too well because she hasn’t, like, been out there [in the spotlight] for so long. But she’s just incredibly sweet, such a sweet person and so talented.”
When asked if Ana, 32, and Ben, 48, could reconcile, Casey told the outlet that he has “no idea” but will “be sorry if it doesn’t work out.”
“The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships,” he said amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “I wouldn’t know because I’ve been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it’s been challenging to relationships. And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”
In Touch confirmed on Monday, January 18, that the couple called it quits after nearly one year of dating. “Ana ended the relationship,” a source exclusively divulged of their breakup. “Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page.” Despite their romance coming to an end, the insider noted that the pair are on “amicable terms and still talk.”
In December, the Deep Water costars took a big step in their relationship — Ana moved into the father of three’s Los Angeles mansion after placing her Venice, California, property on the market. Unfortunately, their new arrangement caused a shift in their “dynamic,” particularly when it came to navigating coparenting with the Good Will Hunting star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
“Jen is an overprotective mom, and because of Ben’s past, [she can be] a little overbearing and interfering at times,” another insider previously told In Touch of their three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “I don’t think she realizes it.”
It sounds like Ana and Ben aren’t completely done, though. Casey added, “I can’t even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever.”
Perhaps we haven’t seen the last of ~Bana!~
