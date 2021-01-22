Casey Affleck says brother Ben Affleck‘s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas is a “catch” in “every way” following news of their split.

“I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn’t come out, and I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award,” the Gone Baby Gone actor, 45, told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s gonna have a good year. I’m not too worried about her.”

He added, “I think she’s really, really great. People don’t know her too well because she hasn’t, like, been out there [in the spotlight] for so long. But she’s just incredibly sweet, such a sweet person and so talented.”

When asked if Ana, 32, and Ben, 48, could reconcile, Casey told the outlet that he has “no idea” but will “be sorry if it doesn’t work out.”

“The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships,” he said amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “I wouldn’t know because I’ve been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it’s been challenging to relationships. And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”

