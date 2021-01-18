Going their separate ways. Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, split after nearly one year of dating, In Touch can confirm.

“Ana ended the relationship. Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page,” a source exclusively reveals to In Touch. “They’re on amicable terms and still talk, but it’s over.”

Their breakup comes just days after In Touch revealed their relationship was on the rocks after the “dynamic changed.” Ben, 48, and Ana, 32, experienced a shift in their bond after they moved in together in December 2020. “The honeymoon phase is over for Ana and Ben,” an insider revealed at the time.

“Ana rocketed to stardom since dating Ben and has a bunch of movies lined up. She’s young, ambitious and her career will always come first. While Ben wants her to succeed, he’s needy and feels lost and lonely when she’s off gallivanting the world without him,” the source added, noting it’s different from his relationship with his ex-wife. “[Jennifer Garner’s] whole life revolved around Ben and the kids when they were married. That’s what he’s used to, but Ana is more independent.”

The former power couple first fueled romance rumors in March 2020 when they were spotted out together in Ana’s native Cuba. They met while on the set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water, which began filming in November 2019.

In the following months, Ben and Ana made their feelings for each other known with their various outings together. Not only did they go Instagram official with their relationship, but the Knives Out actress even met his three kids — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — whom he shares with Jen, 48.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben and the 13 Going on 30 star split in 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in November 2018. While Jen and Ben are no longer romantically involved, they remained amicable to coparent their kids — and their close relationship played a part in Ben and Ana’s split.

“Jen is an overprotective mom and because of Ben’s past, [she can be] a little overbearing and interfering at times. I don’t think she realizes it though,” another source close to the Peppermint actress told In Touch, revealing it caused some tension with Ana.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“She isn’t interested in getting to know Ana on a personal level and that can come across as standoffish,” added the source. “Her children are her main focus and she wants to avoid any disruption in their lives. She likes everything to be very structured.”