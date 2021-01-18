Not the outcome he wanted. Ben Affleck is “heartbroken” over his split from girlfriend Ana de Armas because he “really loved her” and “wanted their relationship to work,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The Deep Water actor, 48, is “struggling to come to terms” with being single again following their on-camera-turned-real life romance, says the source. Ben is taking it day by day and “Ana is upset too, but she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her,” adds the insider. “She’s focusing on the future and her career.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In Touch confirmed Ana, 32, and Ben called it quits on Monday, January 18, after dating exclusively for nearly one year. As for what led to their breakup, it appears the Cuba native was ready for more, regardless of her strong feelings for him.

“Ana ended the relationship,” a separate source said. “Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page.” While their time as a couple has come to an end, the insider said Ana and Ben are still on “amicable terms” and do chat, but it’s “over” between them.

Just a few weeks ago, the Knock Knock actress and director were celebrating taking a monumental step in their relationship. Ana moved into the father of three’s Los Angeles home in December after placing her Venice, California, property on the market. Even though it was an exciting time for the duo, the new arrangement apparently caused a shift in their “dynamic.”

MEGA; Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ana and Ben, who grew close while portraying a husband and wife in the psychological thriller Deep Water, were also learning how to navigate him coparenting with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Ben and Jen, 48, divorced in October 2018 and have three kids together: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11; and son Samuel, 8.

Ana and Ben were often seen spending time with his children before they broke it off, having ventured out for shopping trips and afternoon strolls in Los Angeles on many occasions. “Jen is an overprotective mom and because of Ben’s past, [she can be] a little overbearing and interfering at times. I don’t think she realizes it though,” another insider close to the Dallas Buyers Club star previously told In Touch. “Her children are her main focus.”