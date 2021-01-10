Daddy-daughter time! Ben Affleck and his youngest daughter, Seraphina, were spotted sharing a sweet hug while on a walk together in Los Angeles on Friday, January 9.

The adorable duo headed out for a stroll with the family dog. Seraphina, 12, looked comfy in a white sweater, a navy blue graphic tee, white sweatpants and tan UGGs. Ben, 48, dressed casually with light gray jeans, a black graphic tee, a black hoodie and green sneakers. Both the preteen and her father wore protective face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems the Gone Girl actor meant to spend some one-on-one time with his middle child, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple’s other children, Violet, 15, and Samuel, 8, were not spotted during the outing.

Jen, 48, and Ben have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship since their split in 2015. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2018, have since moved on and are supportive of each other’s new relationships.

Ben is currently dating actress Ana de Armas after the couple met on the set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water, in November 2019. “Jen is happy that Ben is doing well. The kids like Ana, so there’s no drama there. Life is good,” a source exclusively told In Touch in October 2020.

His relationship with the Knives Out star, 32, is going strong and they took their romance to the next level when she moved in with Ben right before the 2020 holidays. They also sparked engagement rumors when Ana was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger during a steamy PDA session while re-shooting scenes for Deep Water in New Orleans in November.

For Jen’s part, she went on to date businessman John Miller, and they were together for two years before In Touch confirmed their split in August.

The 13 Going on 30 star and Miller, 43, called it quits before California went into lockdown in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Jen may be single but she’s not taking this time to feel sorry for herself. Just the opposite. She’s got a lot going on and having, or not having a guy in her life has never defined her,” a separate insider told In Touch at the time. “Jen’s a great catch. Having a happy and healthy family is always her main goal.”

A third source noted that her kids “miss” having John around but “life goes on.”

