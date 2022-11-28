Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together

Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?

Just look at the success of Debbie! After initially appearing in her son Colt Johnson’s love stories with Brazilian natives Larissa Dos Santos Lima on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé and Jess Caroline on season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the TLC alum opted for a total transformation and has since focused on her own happiness.

“Six months ago, I decided to change everything about me because I just started dating for the first time in 40 years,” the mom of one shared on the season 3 premiere in September 2022. “The more I get out there and even if I’m having a really bad day, I have a lot more confidence, and I’m feeling more like my old self.”

After 13 years of being a widow, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum decided “give it shot” and seemingly found love with her new flame, Tony.

While Debbie is now living with her new boyfriend in Canada, others cast members weren’t so lucky in their love connections. Making her debut this season was 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Tiffany, following her rocky romance with estranged husband Ronald Smith.

“We couldn’t work through our issues no matter how hard we tried,” she told producers of their on-off relationship in a confessional. “Just being with Ronald was taking a big toll on me emotionally.”

While she went on a few dates, during the season, Ronald asked Tiffany if she could bring their daughter Carley to visit him in South Africa. The pair made a point to work on their relationship and while Ronald initially impressed his estranged wife with his efforts, their rekindled love connection didn’t last.

During the November 2022 tell-all, the mom of two suggested that Ronald isn’t entirely done dealing with an ex-girlfriend whom he dated during one of their off periods in their relationship.

“After being in South Africa and him telling me for a month already, that we were together,” Tiffany explained to host Shaun Robinson. “I found out he was still talking to that ex-girlfriend and getting money from her.”

“Oh so you want to go there?” he shot back via video call. “Get the f–k out of here.”

Keep reading to get an update on which 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 couples are still together.