Still together. 90 Day Fiancé stars Natalie Mordovtseva and boyfriend Josh Weinstein are still “seeing each other” despite rumors that Natalie has gotten back together with estranged husband Mike Youngquist, Josh’s ex-wife Candice Mishler exclusively tells In Touch.

“I know they are still talking pretty often,” she tells In Touch about the status of Josh and Natalie’s relationship.

The confirmation comes just days after Natalie, 37, and Mike, 36, sparked rumors that they may reconcile on the Sunday, November 21 finale of 90 Day: The Single Life season 3. The former couple reunited for the first time in a year as Natalie traveled to their former marital home in Sequim, Washington. She paid him a visit after Mike had reached out to her to help her mother to escape Ukraine following the Russia invasion in February.

However, during Natalie’s visit, she and Mike discussed the possibility of rekindling their romance — despite the fact that she had been casually dating Josh, 41. “I want to come back. Think on it, OK?” she told her estranged husband.

Mike, however, was unsure about whether he wanted to give his marriage with Natalie another shot. “She does have regrets, but I’m not gonna put myself in a situation where I give her my heart again and she just rips it back out,” he said in his confessional. When a producer asked if he would let Natalie return, Mike replied by shaking his head “No.”

As In Touch previously reported, Mike and Natalie split in March 2021 after less than one year of marriage. Since their breakup, Natalie moved to Florida and went on to star in seasons 2 and 3 of the TLC spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life, where she is currently documenting her romance with Josh.

During season 3, Natalie and Josh took a big step in their relationship with Josh introduced Natalie to his ex-wife, Candice, who is also the mother of Josh’s teenage son, Jett. In the scene, Natalie and Josh joined Candice and Jett for a boating trip — and Natalie made a comment about Candice’s outfit, saying she was “naked” during their first meeting.

“I think it is a lot less weird to go on a boat in a swimsuit than it is to be covered head to toe in black,” Candice tells In Touch.

While reflecting on their first meeting, Candice says she had “no idea what to expect” from the Ukraine native. “Initially meeting her was very friendly,” she explains. “As the day progressed, she was getting more and more uncomfortable. As the day progressed it, got more and more awkward.”

Candice also expressed regret for making a comment to Natalie during their time together about how the reality star was different than the other girls Josh has dated in the past because she is older. “I feel bad putting my foot in my mouth talking about him dating younger girls,” she adds. “I didn’t mean it as an insult to her, we are the same age!”

However, Candice seems undecided still on whether she likes Natalie as a partner for her ex-husband. “I would like to spend more time with her before I can truly make a decision,” she reveals. “The whole relationship is kind of odd to me. I need to spend more time with two of them. I don’t love the relationship.”