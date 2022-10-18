TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.

Their love connection first sparked after meeting through mutual friends on the Maryland resident’s vacation in Ronald’s native country of South Africa. The pair hit it off immediately and six months after they started dating, the couple got engaged.

Following his proposal, Ronald came clean to his future wife about his criminal history and gambling addiction — which also put a damper on his chances of getting a possible visa to the United States. Despite their looming issues, the pair tied the knot in 2018 and Tiffany gave birth to their daughter Carley the following July.

When Carley was 3 months old, Tiffany and her son from a previous relationship, Daniel, flew to South Africa and the trip was documented during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? While the couple was coming to the realization that Ronald’s visa may never be approved, Tiffany admitted she wasn’t willing to relocate her family to South Africa.

“We’re so close to the visa going through, but you know, with the criminal record and with everything, there is a chance that he can get denied. He thinks that if he gets denied that I’ll pick up everything, Daniel and Carley, he thinks we’ll move to South Africa,” Tiffany said during a May 2021 episode. “If you get denied, I’m sorry, but I’m not coming. I am not coming and that’s that. Like, that’s not a conversation that I allow him to touch on because the moment I tell him no, that’s going to be a f—king s—tshow.”

While the couple has experienced many ups and downs in the relationship, following their August 2021 split, Tiffany reignited her dating life on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Season 3, which aired in fall 2022, followed the mom of two as moved on from her estranged husband and dated an ex. However, shortly before the season premiered, Ronald took to Instagram to confirm he and Tiffany got back together.

“We will always face struggles but at the end [of the day], we overcome them together!” Ronald wrote in a since-deleted Instagram tribute to his wife in August 2022. “You make me strong. I fall and hurt you often, I’m human, I’m sorry, but if it wasn’t for you taking my hand and telling me, ‘Let’s try again’ every time, I don’t know where I’ll be! Thank you for everything. Thank you for the time and effort to bring the kids to me, I appreciate it a lot! And to crown it all, [it is] always wonderful spending time with you. Also, [you’re a] great mother [and an] even better partner. Thank you for [being] you.”

