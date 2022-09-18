After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.

Who Was Debbie Johnson Previously Married To?

Debbie Johnson was married to her son Colt Johnson’s father, Harley Johnson, for 27 years before his passing 13 years ago. “It was difficult,” the reality TV personality said on the season 3 premiere of the spinoff in September. “I was 56 years old. Harley always said to me, ‘If I should die tomorrow, I would like you to move on.’ And I said the same thing to him.”

As the matriarch approached her 70th birthday, she hoped to spend it with the person “that’s close to my heart and good in bed.”

“I’d like to fall in love for the last time,” the TLC alum continued. “And I want to spend the rest of my life with someone that cares about me as much as Harley did. I just hope Tony’s that guy.”

Who Is Debbie Johnson’s Love Interest Tony?

“I have a friend who lives in Canada, and she messaged me that her landlord Tony and I would be perfect for each other,” Debbie told producers of how they were set up. “Pretty soon we were on the phone talking together.”

In the series, Deb revealed Tony worked remotely in computer networking from his home in Port Coquitlam, Canada, a city about an hour away from Vancouver.

While Debbie admitted Tony isn’t her “ideal man” as she usually goes for a “much bigger person,” since her jump in the dating world, she’s come to the realization that “the person you think you want to fall in love with, is not always what you imagine them to be.”

“He’s 363 days younger than I am, so he calls me the older woman. That makes me a cougar and him a boy toy,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alum gushed in another scene. “We are so much alike, it’s really strange that we get along so well.”

Despite being worried that her new romance “was too good to be true,” the pair made plans for him to visit her in Las Vegas so they could get to know each other.

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together?

While Deb and Tony had yet to meet in person on the show, the couple is seemingly going strong in their relationship!

According to the 90 Day Fiancé fan account 90 Day The Melanated Way, Debbie seemingly made the international trip to visit Tony. Debbie and Tony were spotted riding the Skytrain in Vancouver, Canada, on September 14.