Getting her groove back! 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has undergone a total transformation as she kickstarts her love life after being a widow for more than thirteen years.

“Six months ago, I decided to change everything about me because I just started dating for the first time in 40 years,” the mom of one shared on the season 3 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life in September. “The more I get out there and even if I’m having a really bad day, I have a lot more confidence, and I’m feeling more like my old self.”

Debbie was previously married to her late husband, Harley Johnson, for 27 years before his passing 13 years ago. “It was difficult,” the reality TV personality said about the time following his death. “I was 56 years old. Harley always said to me, ‘If I should die tomorrow, I would like you to move on.’ And I said the same thing to him.”

However, the TLC star didn’t feel “ready” to date and instead made her son, Colt Johnson, her focus. After problems arose with Colt and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, Debbie ultimately decided she didn’t “wanna be alone” and put her effort into giving herself a complete makeover.

“I got a new hairstyle. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo — brand new,” she told Us Weekly in October 2021. “I’ve never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set.”

She added that she sought to “reinvent” herself ahead of her 90 Day: The Single Life appearance instead of “go back to me being me instead of her mom type of deal.”

“I decided to sort of start my life over and take it seriously, you might say, and see what’s out there and give it a shot,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum continued. “So, they let me be on Single Life to see how it goes.”

Season 3 of the spinoff is set to document the Las Vegas resident as she restarts her love life after 13 years of being a widow. As for what she is looking for, “I like a man that’s 6’1,” Debbie told producers in her confessional later in the episode. “Preferably with some hair.”

