Where is Larissa Dos Santos Lima from 90 Day Fiancé now? The former reality star deactivated her Instagram on February 15 after telling fans that she was the “victim of a cybercrime” and had bots “infiltrating my Reddit, OnlyFans and TikTok too.” Find out what the Brazil native is up to today and what she’s been doing since her sudden departure from the TLC franchise in September 2020.

Why Did Larissa Dos Santos Lima Deactivate Her Instagram?

Dos Santos Lima spoke out about her social media trouble hours before deleting her Instagram account, which had nearly 1 million followers.

“For this reason, I have not been able to have my account as public, as I have to keep the bots from following,” she wrote in a statement on February 14. “So far, myself and a friend have deleted 13,000 bot profiles, as well as deleting messages wishing me ill intent. Let me be clear: I’m used to receiving malicious messages. This is different, as it is much more and sophisticated in its approach.”

On February 15, fans went to look for her page and it read, “User not found.”

Where Does Larissa Live?

The season 6 alum announced that she was pleased to return to her former home state of Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2021, revealing she preferred what the bustling city life had to offer.

Dos Santos Lima shared news of her relocation more than a year after moving to Colorado with her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, for a “fresh start” in September 2020, at which time she was arrested and detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), her rep confirmed to In Touch.

Fortunately, the TLC personality was released hours later.

Is Larissa Still Dating Eric Nichols?

Following her move back to Sin City, the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star informed fans that she and Eric were roommates “here in fabulous Las Vegas” on December 14.

Many speculated this meant the on-again, off-again duo were still going strong, yet she clarified their relationship status in February 2022.

“This Valentine’s, as I am single, I’m going to treat myself to some delicious sushi and lovely scented candles for my home,” Dos Santos Lima exclusively revealed to In Touch. “I’m happily single, but I’m crossing my fingers and toes [that] I’ll be spending next year’s Valentine’s Day with someone special.”

Dos Santos Lima and Nichols made their red carpet debut as a couple at her divorce party in March 2019, just a few months after her now-ex-husband, Colt Johnson, filed for divorce from the content creator on January 11 of that year.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima’s divorce was finalized in April 2019.

Why Did She Get Fired?

The ex-TV personality confirmed she was fired from the network just one day before her ICE arrest in September 2020, informing fans it was because of her affiliation with the adult live streaming webcam platform CamSoda. She did a one-time, one-hour performance on the site to debut her plastic surgery transformation.

“I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé,” she wrote about her departure at the time. “Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me.”

Dos Santos Lima promised to continue producing content on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube, concluding, “Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”