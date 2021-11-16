Moving on! 90 Day Fiancé star Ronald Smith went Instagram Official with his new girlfriend, Lauren Fraser, amid his split and divorce from estranged wife Tiffany Franco.

“Let me introduce everyone to the new person in my life @laurenleightonfraser you picked me up when i was down!” Ronald, 30, captioned a TikTok reposted via Instagram on Tuesday, November 16. “You are a true pillar for me i appreciate you and who you are! You’re such a support for me and every moment with you is such a joy and a pleasure i enjoy every moment everytime thank you for who you are in my life and thank you for being part of my life.”

In the TikTok, Ronald shared several loved-up photos and videos of him and Lauren. She seemed to have recently visited him in his native country of South Africa, and their memories from the trip were synced to the song “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young. The lyrics read, “In case you didn’t know / you got all of me / I belong to you / Yeah, you’re my everything / In case you didn’t know / I’m crazy about you / and I would be lying if I said that I could live this life without you.”

Shortly after Ronald’s Instagram announcement about his new relationship, Tiffany, 28, took to Instagram Live to address her estranged husband’s new girl. “Ronald and I are no longer together but we are still married on paper,” the makeup artist reiterated to her fans. “We did file for the separation or whatever, but nothing is really in concrete yet.”

“He does have another person in his life and he posted a video on his Instagram today with both of them. She flew from America to go see him, which I think is a little bit — a lot — out of line, cause he’s still a married man,” Tiffany continued. “But I’m just gonna hold my head up high. I’m not the kind to like, be in these nasty, messy situations. I’m not meant to be in a relationship like this. It’s really weird. I’ve never dealt with somebody who’s like this, a cheater. I don’t deal with these kind of women. It just takes a special kind of person to be with someone when they’re still married but whatever, she’s a pretty girl. She’s pretty cute and he does look happy.”

The Maryland resident added that she would not “bash” Ronald, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Carley Rose. “It’s painful. It’s hurtful. But a woman like me has no choice but to be strong. I’m not going to let this hurt me more than it already has,” she admitted, while wishing the new couple the best and asking her followers not to “come at” them online as she appeared to wipe away tears. She also asked her followers to stop sending her Ronald’s video via Instagram DM.

“I do not want to see the person I was with for the last five years sucking on someone’s neck,” she added. “I’m not interested.”

Tiffany and Ronald made their reality TV debut on season 1 of TLC’s spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in June 2019, and their wedding aired in an episode on the show. They continued to share their marital issues when they returned for season 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in April 2021. After several public splits and reconciliations, Ronald confirmed to In Touch exclusively that he and Tiffany split for good and that he would be filing for divorce in August.