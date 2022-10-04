90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez debuted a new romance with hot single dad Justin Foster on the latest season of 90 Day: The Single Life. However, if she wants the new connection to last — it’s clear boundaries are needed between her and her ex-fiancé Tim Malcolm. So are Veronica and Josh still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.

How Did ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Veronica and Justin Meet?

Prior to their first in-person meeting on the spinoff, Veronica told Tim that she met the 35-year-old workout fanatic online. The pair spoke virtually for several months before making a date to meet in person.

“I met Justin on a dating app. Justin is sweet, smart, definitely, a gentleman and very funny,” the mom of one gushed during her debut on the spinoff in September 2022. “There’s a lot of things I like about Justin.”

Does Justin Have Any Kids?

Justin is a father of two daughters, a four-year-old and an eight-year-old.

“Never married,” the Florida native added. “One baby mama though.”

As for Veronica, she co-parents her 15-year-old daughter Chloe with Tim, despite her not being his biological daughter.

Veronica’s Close Relationship With Tim May Be a ‘Deal Breaker’

While sparks flew on the couple’s first date, Justin was in for a surprise once he arrived at Veronica’s home to end the evening with a nightcap. Unknowingly walking into Tim sitting on her couch, the situation became even more awkward once Tim offered to walk him out.

Discovery+

“I’m really worried that this gonna be, like, the dealbreaker for Justin,” Veronica explained in a confessional. “I’ve heard from boyfriends in the past that, you know, they can’t build a future with me because of Tim.”

Following her date, Veronica sought to set boundaries between her and Tim. However, her former partner took it a step further and felt they should act like “exes” and limit their communication to once a week.

“This is a conversation I feel Veronica and I should have had a long time ago,” Tim told producers alongside the Cuban beauty. “Every man but one man that I liked, has had an issue with you being friends with me.”

“I feel like he’s completely just dropped me,” Veronica cut in. “And I’m gonna back away slowly and I’m gonna put all these rules in place.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Veronica and Justin Still Together?

While Veronica and Justin have yet to confirm their relationship status, they do follow each other on Instagram.