90 Day Fiancé star Caesar Mack shared an exclusive update on his girlfriend Alona Sivriuk‘s whereabouts after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“She is still in the Ukraine,” the TLC alum, 49, exclusively tells In Touch. “Not Los Angeles.”

The North Carolina native clarified Alona’s location after the fitness model sparked rumors that she was in California on October 29 when she used Los Angeles as a geotag for an Instagram post.

Caesar is currently sharing his love story with Alona, 34, during his big return on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. He made his debut on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days where he documented his journey to meet his online girlfriend Maria Divine, but the Ukrainian beauty stood him up and their breakup played out on the show.

After he was unsuccessful in finding love again in the states, the TLC alum decided to “cast a wider net” when it came to his dating pool and enlisted the help of Kateryna Soroka, an international matchmaker based out of Kyiv, Ukraine.

“In the past, when I was with my ex-girlfriend, you know, Maria, it felt like she was pretty much-taking advantage of me and thinking that all American men had money,” the reality TV personality told the matchmaker before explaining why he had a preference for Ukrainian women.

“They really don’t worry about looks or anything,” he continued. “They just want somebody to treat them right, love them.”

Upon his arrival in Ukraine, Caesar met three women that he connected with during the matchmaker’s mixer — however, it was Alona who caught his eye. While the personal trainer didn’t speak English as well as other women he met, he felt there was a “real attraction” between them.

After two successful dates, Caesar decided to make Alona his girlfriend before his departure back to the United States. The pair planned to stay in contact through FaceTime calls and text messages, with the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum promising his new girlfriend that he would return in two months, in time for the fitness model’s next birthday.

Discovery+

However, around the time of Caesar’s departure, the tensions between Ukraine and Russia were escalating.

“There have been more reports of Russian troops lining up at the Ukraine border,” he told producers. “But with everything going on between Russia and Ukraine, it worries me to leave Alona here.”

In the teaser for the November 7 episode, Caesar returned back to work and told his client that Alona had refused all his help and he felt “helpless” due to the dangerous, escalating situation.