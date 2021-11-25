It’s that time of year again! Like most families in the United States, 90 Day Fiancé stars are gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving 2021. In Touch exclusively chatted with fan favorites like Tiffany Franco, Darcey Silva, Julia Trubkina and more stars, and they dished about their plans to gather around the table to enjoy food, drinks and quality time with their friends and family on Turkey Day 2021.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States, many families will be making sure that their Thanksgiving celebrations are as safe as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared guidelines, such as getting vaccinated if eligible and suggesting that those who are unvaccinated wear a mask in public indoors. Those who are fully vaccinated are also advised to wear masks in public indoor settings in communities that have a high transmission rate. The CDC also stated that outdoor gatherings are safer than indoors, suggested to void outdoor and poorly ventilated spaces and urged those who are sick or have symptoms to not host or attend a gathering. The CDC also suggested that those who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19 get tested.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, 90 Day Fiancé stars are still looking forward to celebrating safely and giving thanks with their loved ones.

For many foreigners on the show, who leave everything behind in their home countries to be with the ones they love in the U.S., this will mark the first time they are celebrating Thanksgiving as it is primarily a North American holiday. Although counties like Canada, Germany, and Grenada celebrate a version of Thanksgiving, North Americans celebrate every fourth Thursday in November as a way to honor the 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists in Plymouth, Massachusetts (a.k.a. the Pilgrims) and the Wampanoag Native American tribe.

TLC’s hit franchise — which includes the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and more — is known for its ethnically diverse cast. President and General Manager of TLC Howard Lee launched the franchise in 2014, and he previously revealed that he thinks the show’s diversity is what sets it apart from other reality TV shows.

“I don’t think viewers have ever seen this vast array of cultures intersect with Americans before,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2019. “There is somebody from every country who’s been on this series. I’m proud of all the diversity on this series and on the network.”

Keep scrolling below to find out how the biggest stars of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise will be celebrating Thanksgiving 2021!