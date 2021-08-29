Has all been forgiven? Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way started off with a bang when fans were introduced to new couple Ellie and Victor. In the previews for the season premiere, Ellie revealed that she was going to be “giving up everything for a man that was cheating” on her — and 90 Day Fiancé viewers learned more about the couple’s drama-filled back story.

Ellie is 45 years old and is from Seattle, Washington, where she owns a successful pizzeria. But she was ready to leave her business, her home and all of her belongings behind in the United States to move to Colombia to be with her long-distance love, Victor.

The Nevada native explained that when she was 28 years old, she married her first husband but tragedy struck. “Eleven months after we got married, we went to Atlanta, which is where he was from. I went to bed early that night and when I woke up, I discovered him and he was dead,” Ellie said in her confessional, getting emotional. “It changed my life, you know, forever. It was something you don’t ever get over and it was awful.”

Ellie said when the coroner’s report came back a few weeks later, it was revealed her late husband had died of an accidental overdose from a prescription pain killer. “I just feel like I was never the same after that,” she said with tears in her eyes.

About a decade later, she went on a solo vacation to Colombia, where she met up with a friend and they traveled to the nearby island of Providencia, which is where she met Victor, 38. They hit it off so well that Ellie extended her trip for two more weeks to spend time with him, and when she returned to Seattle, they realized that they wanted to continue to date long-distance.

After returning to Providencia “a couple times,” the couple decided they wanted to get married. They planned for him to come to the United States, but his K-1 visa interview was on March 17, 2020, but it was canceled amid lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They decided it would be best for Ellie to move and she planned to relocate as soon as the borders opened. In a separate scene, Ellie met with her friend Hiromi, who did not approve of Ellie leaving everything behind in America for Victor because of his past infidelity.

“Seven months ago, I found out that Victor was cheating on me. The girl he was with actually messaged me and told me, ‘Hey, we’re together now, we don’t need any ex-girlfriends,’ you know, ‘leave us alone,’ basically,” Ellie said in her confessional. “It wasn’t like he just slept with her, like they had an entire relationship.”

When she confronted Victor, he denied cheating at first but eventually came clean after the other woman sent Ellie more information about their relationship and photos and screenshots. “After that, he stopped denying it but he put most of the blame on her, like, ‘She tricked me. She trapped me. I was lost. I didn’t know what I was doing,'” she explained.

Ellie said she was extremely upset and broke up with Victor, but he “kept trying” to get back together with her. Ellie said she felt Victor seemed “sincere,” so she gave him another chance.

“I can forgive him, but I don’t think you can just completely forget it,” Ellie said. Fans will have to tune in to see if this couple is able to work past their issues.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on TLC Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET.