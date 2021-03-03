New love! 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg moved on with her boyfriend, Topher Park, in the midst of drama with her estranged husband, Jihoon Lee. In Touch confirmed Deavan was already in a new relationship just days after Jihoon confirmed their split in August 2020.

Shortly after the news broke, it didn’t take long before the Utah resident starting sharing hints about her new boo. After several sneak peeks and glimpses on social media, the couple went Instagram Official in September 2020 — just days before Deavan confirmed she officially filed for divorce from Jihoon.

“Life feels complete with you. [two pink hearts emoji],” she captioned a steamy snap of the couple.

Deavan and Topher celebrated Halloween 2020 together as a family with her daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship and son Taeyang — whom she shares with Jihoon. Since Deavan and Topher started dating shortly after she moved back to the United States from South Korea, many fans questioned the timeline of their relationship and her split from Jihoon. In November 2020, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star cleared up the speculation.

“The way I met Topher was I was flying to [South] Korea the first time back in November [2018], it was right before I was filming. It would be the first time I met Jihoon’s family,” Deavan revealed during a YouTube interview with blogger John Yates.

She explained they both were flying from Los Angeles to South Korea, where Deavan would be reuniting with Jihoon and Topher would be seeing his girlfriend at the time. Since they were both in relationships, they went their separate ways after the flight.

Deavan’s relationship with Jihoon progressed and they welcomed son Taeyang in April 2019. They tied the knot in South Korea shortly after his birth and in the summer of 2019, Deavan permanently relocated to South Korea to live with Jihoon, Taeyang and Drascilla.

Things quickly went south between Deavan and Jihoon and she moved back to the states in May 2020 amid their split. Following her breakup, Deavan and Topher realized they had a mutual friend from the same town in California where they grew up. Topher was hanging out with their mutual friend and that pal was scrolling through their Instagram feed when Deavan’s account popped up — and Topher immediately recognized her.

“That was by the time I actually had came back to America six months ago. And he just followed me and he’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so crazy, I can’t believe you used to be from this city,’” Deavan said in November 2020.

They connected through social media and their first date at Topher’s apartment in Los Angeles, where they spent the weekend together amid quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three weeks later, Topher took a trip to Utah to visit Deavan and they’ve been in a relationship and living together ever since.

