Better off alone? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Melyza Zeta shared a cryptic message hinting that she may be feeling “happier” after her off-again, on-again boyfriend Tim Clarkson left her home country of Colombia to return to the United States on the Sunday, November 22 episode.

“Plays ‘Happier’ in the background,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo of herself with her head turned away from the camera. In the reflection of a mirror in the background, Melyza was seen smiling wide and flashing her teeth.

The song she mentioned in her caption, “Happier” by Marshmello featuring Bastille, is about a couple who is no longer getting along and one of the partners decides it would be better for them to break up so the other can be “happier.”

Fans took notice of Melyza’s message and shared their thoughts in the comments. “Only time we see her smile is after he leaves [thinking face emoj] [eye roll emoji], RBF [resting bitch face] all season otherwise,” one fan commented. “Sending Cheese Stick back to the States put a big ole joker smile up on her!” another fan commented, referring to Tim by his nickname from his school days.

Tim, 34, and Melyza have documented their love story on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They met when Melyza was studying abroad in America and decided to date long distance when Melyza’s visa expired and she returned to her home country of Colombia. When she visited Tim in the states, he admitted he cheated on her with a coworker while they were physically apart. They briefly split when Melyza returned to Colombia, and Tim decided he would leave everything behind in the U.S. to move to Colombia and prove to Melyza that he’s serious about making a commitment to her.

His relocation to Medellín didn’t help their rocky relationship. They still struggled with trust issues, which were put to the test yet again after Melyza came clean and revealed she hooked up with another man during their short-lived breakup. The lack of trust made Melyza hesitant to marry Tim just so he could get residency and stay in the country but without residency, Tim would not be able to legally work in Colombia. So they decided it would be best if he goes back to the states so he could find a company in Colombia to sponsor him, that way he can return on a work visa instead of a tourist visa.

Courtesy Tim Clarkson/Instagram

At the airport, Tim and Melyza shared a tearful goodbye. “This really sucks. I don’t want to do this,” he said, crying. The couple kissed and exchanged “I love you”s before Tim promised her he would be coming back. “I am extremely stubborn and determined to make sure that this is not the end of our story,” Tim said in his confessional. “I realize now Melyza’s the only person on the face of this earth that I want to be with.”

While it’s unclear if the couple is still together romantically and dating long-distance, it seems Tim is still in America judging from his social media activity. He voted early in the 2020 United States election in October and in November, he enjoyed a meal al fresco with his mom and aunt at Taco Mama, which is a Mexican restaurant with locations in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee.