A show of support. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Brandon Gibbs shared an update on his father Ron’s health after receiving an outpouring of messages and well-wishes.

“Thank you all for worrying about my dad. We appreciate it!” the season 6 personality, 27, wrote in a caption on Tuesday, August 17, alongside photos of himself, dad Ron, mom Betty and wife Julia Trubkina at Flying Squirrels Stadium in Richmond, Virginia. “[Ron] is doing OK, but he doesn’t want to talk about it, and we will not either,” Brandon continued, adding a heart emoji.

Fans first learned of Ron’s mystery illness during part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all on Sunday, August 15. While catching up with viewers, Brandon and Julia discussed their move from his parents’ family farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia, to an apartment about 40 minutes away in Richmond. At the time, Ron and Betty also pointed out there was a house for sale right next door to the farm and hinted that it could be a good place in which the newlyweds could settle down.

Betty highlighted that she and Ron aren’t getting any “younger.” She added, “We don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves, and Ron’s in the process of retiring.”

“He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments,” Brandon’s mom continued.

Ron chimed in and seemed to be feeling optimistic, explaining, “I’m a pretty strong guy, I’m doing some different medications and things like that to get over it. I expect to have a complete, full recovery, and that’s just me.”

Brandon later fought back tears when asked about his dad’s ailments on the segment, revealing it was “difficult” for him to discuss, especially on TV. “There’s some health issues there that I don’t want to go into,” the TLC star continued. “He didn’t want to talk about it, I don’t want to go into it.”

Betty and Ron said that if Brandon and Julia, 26, were open to the house idea, they would gladly help out with the down payment so the couple could be closer.

However, Julia was completely against it and said she had no interest in “farm life,” leading host Shaun Robinson to ask Brandon’s parents if they felt she was being “insensitive” given the circumstances involving Ron.

“I think that family is the most important thing in the whole wide world,” Ron replied. “Some families fight with each other from time to time, but when the reality checks [in], they’re still a family, and they still love each other, and they pull together. That’s what family’s all about.”

Meanwhile, some fans are wondering if Julia reconsidered after she shared a sweet, yet cryptic message on August 17.

“We made some important decisions,” she captioned PDA pics with Brandon at the stadium. “P.S. and yes, we ironed the T-shirt.”