A change of heart! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta are engaged after getting back together following a brief split.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce their news on Sunday, March 7. “[Red heart emoji] Sorpresa [red heart emoji],” Tim, 34, captioned a romantic photo of the couple from their engagement photo shoot, which means “surprise” in Spanish. Melyza, 29, also shared images from their engagement sessions where she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring — a dazzling round-cut diamond sparkler with a thin silver band. She captioned the photos with a red heart emoji.

Tim and Melyza documented the issues in their relationship on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They met while attending college together while Melyza was studying in the United States on a student visa. After finishing school, Melyza moved back to her native country of Colombia and they continued to date long-distance.

While visiting Tim in the U.S., Melyza learned Tim had cheated on her with a coworker while they were living apart. His infidelity took a toll on their relationship, and in order to prove his commitment to Melyza, he decided to leave everything behind in America to move to Colombia to be with her.

Once he arrived, the couple continued to clash. The final straw was Melyza refused to marry Tim, which would make finding a job in Colombia difficult because of his legal status in the country. They decided it would be best for Tim to move back to the states and return once he had obtained a work visa.

Shortly after he moved back to Texas, the couple started fighting even more after Melyza learned Tim had been flirting with a second coworker. During the February 28 episode of discovery+’s spinoff 90 Day Bares All, Melyza and Tim revealed they decided to take a break in their relationship. Shortly after their split, Tim went on a date with a third coworker.

TLC (2)

“I just feel, I guess, so hurt because I just feel like I’ve been treated like a fling and I’m nothing like a fling. I was with him for almost six years and he’s just deciding to erase me from his life,” Melyza said during their heated exchange.

Despite the tension between them, the couple decided to reunite. Tim traveled to Colombia to visit Melyza — and just 24 hours after his arrival, he popped the question.

“Our engagement feels right,” Melyza gushed in a statement to People following their announcement. “Putting a ring on it doesn’t solve it all, but it’s definitely a big step in the right direction, surely one that we wanted to take years ago.”

Tim added, “Being engaged to Melyza is the most complete I have ever felt in my life.”