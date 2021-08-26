90 Day Fiance’s Julia Trubkina Says She’s Not the ‘Villain’ After Reality TV Drama With Brandon and Family

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina showed off her acting chops in a new video while seemingly shutting down any critics after reality TV drama with husband Brandon Gibbs and his parents, Betty and Ron Gibbs, on season 6.

“Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. … Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain,” Julia, 26, said in her clip posted via Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 26, while audio played from a viral moment of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Season 11 star Scarlet Envy said the famous quotes.

Although the reality TV couple had some rough patches on their road to the altar, including deciding on a wedding date, Brandon, 27, and Julia ended up tying the knot during season 6 of HEA?

On the tell-all reunion, the pair discussed their move from Brandon’s family farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia, to an apartment about 40 minutes away in Richmond, which led to Betty disclosing Ron’s health issues.

“We’re not getting any younger and there is gonna come a time when … we don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this just by ourselves and Ron’s in the process of retiring,” Betty said about their responsibilities on the farm during the August 15 episode.

“He’s had a few health issues, this might take its toll on him for a while until he’s finished with his treatments,” she added, with Ron chiming in that he is a “pretty strong guy” and expected to make a “full recovery.”

As previously mentioned in past episodes, Julia was excited to get her own place with Brandon and wasn’t enthused about the idea of returning to the Gibbs’ home or to a nearby house that was up for sale.

“No, I mean like this is not [going to] happen,” the Russia native told host Shaun Robinson. “I don’t want [to talk] about [it]. I don’t want [to] give attention for this because it’s not [going to] happen. I don’t want we come back same life what we live before.”

Although the couple playfully shaded life on the farm in another recent video they shared, fans are speculating they could be coming back to the Dinwiddie area after all.

On Monday, August 23, Julia teased that she and Brandon have “big plans for the near future” that they will be sharing very soon.