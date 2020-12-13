A gig with perks! 90 Day Fiancé newcomer Jovi Dufren was introduced to fans during the season 8 premiere, where he will document his journey with fiancée Yara Zaya. While Jovi’s job is what brought the couple together, it may ultimately end up being what breaks them apart.

Jovi is a 29-year-old who lives in New Orleans. He grew up in Larose, Louisiana, which is a small town about an hour south of The Big Easy. He spent much of his childhood on shrimp boats in the bayou, which eventually led to his job in underwater robotics.

“I guess just being on a boat is in my blood. So we go down, we do maintenance on pipelines for oil production. I actually love my job, we do a lot of cool stuff, we see all kinds of animals. But my favorite thing about my job is the travel,” Jovi gushed about his career.

It was Jovi’s job that led him to meet his fiancée. “I’ve been to about 25 different countries just for work. When I get to that country, I stay on the boat for the whole time for 28 days straight. I work four weeks on, four weeks off so with my time off, I would just pick a country to go to and go spend my four weeks there,” he explained. “Growing up, I always dreamed of exploring so it’s been great. It opened up my eyes and I’ve just become more understanding of the world. A lot of times, I would go alone so I downloaded a travel app to start to meet people and one day, I met a girl named Yara.”

Yara is 25 years old and works as a makeup artist in Kyiv, Ukraine. After they connected online, they started chatting via text and realized they have a lot in common. Jovi planned to meet Yara in person for the first time during his next four weeks off in Budapest. He admitted their first night together was “really awkward.” But after a couple of glasses of wine, they got intimate and they have been together ever since.

Now, the couple is engaged and Yara is leaving everything behind in her home country to move to New Orleans to be with Jovi under the K-1 visa. The visa allows a foreigner to legally enter the United States as a fiancé or fiancée of an American citizen, but only under the condition that the couple weds within 90 days of their arrival.

Because of the nature of Jovi’s job, he will have to be away for 30 days out of their allotted 90, which means the couple really only has 60 days to decide whether they should tie the knot.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.