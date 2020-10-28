Surrounded by love! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Kenneth Niedermeier is growing closer to fiancé Armando Rubio’s daughter, Hannah, every day.

The season 2 alum, 57, shared a playful new photo with Hannah flashing their peace signs on Wednesday, October 28, just hours after he uploaded another snap of the 7-year-old posing with his chihuahua, Truffles, in front of a scenic view.

Courtesy Kenneth Niedermeier/Instagram

Earlier this month, Kenneth confirmed he and Armando, 31, are still going strong as new episodes of the TLC spinoff continue to air. “Mi Familia … Amor es Amor,” he captioned a portrait including Hannah. Their blended family will also include Kenneth’s four kids Bricen, Taylor, Cassidy and Madison when they tie the knot.

On the October 11 episode, Armando and Kenneth broke the news about their engagement to Armando’s family and got a lukewarm reaction from his loved ones. Kenneth tried to make a good impression on his future in-laws, but Armando’s relatives were shocked to hear about their wedding plans.

“I know my dad. He’s having a tough time with this,” the Mexico resident said in his confessional. Despite the rocky start, Armando hoped his dad would eventually accept Kenneth as his partner.

Kenneth was also optimistic Armando’s family would see how in love they are and give them a warm welcome. “I look over at Armando’s mom and she’s looking directly at the ground. I can tell that she’s embarrassed, that she’s hurt by this announcement,” he said after the awkward moment. “I’m sad for Armando that his mom took it as something horrible and not something beautiful.”

In the wake of Hannah’s mother’s untimely death, Kenneth has made an effort to be another great father figure and supporter in the 7-year-old’s life.

TLC

“This was a very difficult moment for everyone involved,” Armando previously shared in a statement about his wife’s death. “It has been a long grieving process and out of respect for my daughter’s mother and her memory, I ask for your empathy and understanding on this personal tragedy.”

After making history as the franchise’s first same-sex male couple, fans are rooting for the couple to go the distance!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 P.M. ET.