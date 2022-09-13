90 Day Fiancé star Memphis Smith slams trolls claiming she “lost custody” of her daughter amid a heated court battle with her estranged husband, Hamza Moknii.

“I’ve been quiet long enough. Please people, do not waste your time and energy listening to blogs/internet gossip,” the nurse practitioner, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 13. “I have NOT lost custody of anyone! My kids and I are great and blessed.”

Memphis’ message came just four days after a source known to Hamza, 26, exclusively shared an update on their custody battle with In Touch.

“In July 2022, Mr. Mokni’s attorney secured an immediate court order granting Mr. Mokni monitored visits with the couples minor child,” the insider said on September 9. “As of today, and per Mr. Mokni’s post, it’s clear he has yet to exercise his visits with the minor.”

Hamza and Memphis debuted on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. The couple met and dated long-distance for eight months before the mom of three traveled to his native country of Tunisia to meet him for the first time in person. After tying the knot just several weeks after their initial meeting, the pair learned she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 together — which marked Memphis’ third child. Memphis is a mother to a daughter from a previous relationship and shares a son with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval.

By the time the pair returned for the tell-all in January, Memphis had given birth to their daughter and Hamza’s CR-1 visa — which allowed him to enter the United State as the spouse of an American citizen — was approved. They seemed to be going strong and living together in Michigan at the time that the reunion was filmed.

However, their happiness was short lived as after months of breakup speculation, Memphis confirmed her split from Hamza in April.

“Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” she wrote on April 28, adding the hashtag, “single mom life.”

After making a move from Michigan to Chicago, Hamza hinted that he had been estranged from his daughter since his breakup from Memphis.

“Today is Father’s Day. It would be the first Father’s Day with my daughter, we should be celebrating together,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on June 19. “I don’t know when I will see her. Every day I miss her. Today should be special but all I can do is patiently wait to see her again.”

Two months later, his sister, Rawia Moknii, hinted at a possible custody battle and revealed the former flames weren’t agreeing when it came to the visitation of their child amid their split.

“I want to know something, is it normal in America when someone ignored a judge’s ruling because in Tunisia this exposes us to penalties [sic],” Rawia wrote via her Instagram Story on August 15. “My brother suffers a lot and did not give up on seeing his daughter.”

On September 7, Hamza hinted at a return to Michigan to reunite with his daughter. “I am happy today, very soon I will see my daughter. She is the light of my heart,” the father of one wrote at the time. “I love America. They have laws to help a parent who wants to see his daughter. It was not easy to be without her. Thank you for all of you who stood by my side. America has a lot of love.”