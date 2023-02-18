90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith filed for bankruptcy just one month after her divorce from ex-husband Hamza Moknii was finalized, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

According to the voluntary bankruptcy petition obtained by In Touch, Smith, 35, has no property to use as an asset. As for her chapter 7 bankruptcy statements – which were filed in November 2022 – the TLC personality claimed that she did not have a monthly income. However, in an amended statement, Smith’s income was adjusted to $4,282.85 per month.

In terms of debts and liabilities, Smith owes a total of $225,430.57 and her monthly expenses equate to -$4,640, per the documents obtained by In Touch.

Just one month prior to filing for bankruptcy, Memphis and Hamza’s divorce was finalized after less than two years of marriage, In Touch previously confirmed. The former couple – who first appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series during season 5 in 2021 – met on an international dating app before meeting in person eight months later.

While the Michigan native was determined to tie the knot during her first visit to Tunisia, their relationship hit many bumps before they made it down the aisle. Upon arriving in the African country, Memphis realized that her long-distance love had been lying about his age while Hamza learned that Memphis had spent time with her ex-husband before traveling to his home country. Despite their struggles, the nurse said that they had “grown to trust each other.”

“At the end of the day, it is very important for me to be smart in this whole situation,” Memphis said in a confessional during a March 2022 episode. “If he decides he doesn’t want to be with me anymore, I don’t feel like he should be entitled to any of my assets, especially because I need to protect my kids.”

Shortly after their wedding, the couple confirmed that they were pregnant and expecting their first child together. While Memphis was already mother to two children from previous relationships, she and Hamza welcomed a daughter named Kiori Love Moknii in October 2021.

Split rumors began swirling in March 2022 after Memphis deleted photos of her husband from social media. One month later, the TLC personality teased their breakup via Instagram alongside a selfie of herself wearing breast pumps.

“Breast-feeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play!” she wrote in April 2022, adding the hashtag “single mom life.”

