Opening up. 90 Day Fiancé star Hamza Moknii seemingly responded following a heated post shared by his estranged wife, Memphis Smith.

“I know you all want to see my daughter’s picture,” the Tunisia native, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, July 29. “I have a beautiful daughter. My daughter is everything in my life.”

Hamza’s cryptic post comes days after his former partner shared an update on her “self-love journey” as she thanked her small circle of support for being around when she thought she was “alone.”

“I’ve always had strength but nothing like the strength I have built over this last year!” Memphis shared via Instagram on July 24, alongside photos of the healthcare professional glowing in a summer sundress while sipping lemonade. “God is so good that he has opened my eyes to all of the various people, places and things that no longer deserve a purpose in my life! Life is too short to give up your peace for anyone!”

Courtesy of Memphis Smith/Instagram

The Michigan native ended the post by reminding her followers to do what’s “best” for them and acknowledging her “three blessings.” Memphis shares one daughter with Hamza, with her two other children being from a previous relationship.

In June 2022, Hamza voiced his frustration in spending his first Father’s Day away from his daughter.

“Today is Father’s Day. It would be the first Father’s Day with my daughter, we should be celebrating together,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “I don’t know when I will see her.”

Courtesy of Hamza Moknii/Instagram

“Every day I miss her,” Hamza continued alongside a teary-eyed emoji. “Today should be special but all I can do is patiently wait to see her again.”

Memphis shared her own Father’s Day tribute and, the father of her youngest child didn’t make the cut on the carousel of photos she posted.

“People tend to forget that being a ‘Father’ goes [beyond] helping create a child. We all know too well that those acts do not make someone a ‘father,’” she wrote, giving no other hints on her current situation with her husband. “Their ACTIONS do!”

Stating that a real father will “sacrifice their OWN wants and dreams,” the nurse added, “THANK YOU to the fathers that continue to SACRIFICE for EVERY child, BIOLOGICAL or NOT.”

Hamza debuted his relationship with Memphis on season 5 of Before the 90 Days in December 2021. Despite major cultural differences and an age gap, the pair made it down the aisle in Tunisia and at the end of the season, the international flames were surprised to find out they were expecting their first child.

At the season 5 tell-all, filmed in January 2022, Memphis revealed she’d given birth to a baby girl. However, following the special airing in March, the pair ignited major split rumors after the mom of three scrubbed all photos of her Tunisian husband. The TLC personality seemingly confirmed her split from Hamza in April 2022 when she used the caption “single mom life” in the caption for one of her photos.